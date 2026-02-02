Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Hillbarn Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Heidi Schreck’s award-winning 2019 homage to the US Constitution couldn’t be timelier than at this moment of political crisis in America. Written as a remembrance of her 15-year-old self as a debater in love with the constitution, the present-day Heidi narrates the play which links her family’s backstories to the application of the 9th and 14th Amendments. Actor Kimberly Donovan, who last appeared at Hillbarn as Louise in Always Patsy Cline, delivers a standout performance, both endearing and emotional.

Vincent Randazzo and Kimberly Donovan

The piece is mostly a monologue written from a constitutional expert’s perspective and at times gets quite heady and educational. Schreck includes domestic violence, the lack of women’s rights, the struggle for birth control, and concepts of ‘negative’ vs ‘positive’ rights. This is a thinking person’s play and by linking personal anecdotes into the framework, it becomes very personal for all who can relate to the material.

Kimberly Donovan and Avery Hartman

Donovan is genuinely authentic as Schreck, embodying the youthfulness of the 15-year-old debating zealot. Her metaphors of a witch’s cauldron and crucible to the melting pot of the Constitution are unique and humorous. Cameron Pence’s lighting and Jenna Forder’s set design stand out.

What the Constitution Means to Me is always thought provoking and at times ratchets up the anger at the misuse of the document and its limitations and challenges. Instead of ending on a beautiful emotional moment, there’s an add-on debate between Schreck and a 17-year-old student (Avery Hartman) with audience participation that deflates the carefully built dramatic effect of the first 90 minutes.

What the Constitution Means to Me continues through February 8th. For tickets go to hillbarntheatre.org or by calling (650) 349-6411.

Photo credits: Tracy Martin

