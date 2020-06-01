North Coast Repertory Theatre to Premiere HUMAN ERROR Online

Thanks to an extraordinary arrangement with Actors Equity Association, North Coast Repertory Theatre is continuing Season 38 with the West Coast premiere of HUMAN ERROR, a comedy by Eric Pfeffinger. From the comfort of their own homes, theatre lovers will enjoy a play that is full of warmth, heart and outrageous humor.

"We're so excited to have received Equity permission to mount this production using advanced Zoom editing technology. Of course, we would have preferred to present HUMAN ERROR on our intimate mainstage, but this is an excellent alternative in these challenging times," said Artistic Director David Ellenstein. "Audiences will be experiencing a professionally produced piece, and not simply a staged reading," he added.

In HUMAN ERROR, an unintentional mistake forces two couples - one liberal, the other, conservative - to meet and establish a relationship with binding implications. It is an uncharted journey for these unlikely friends, one that is brimming with surprises and self-revelation. This engaging and hilarious production is the perfect antidote to relieve stress and boredom.

Jane Page directs Allison Spratt Pearce,* Terrell Donnell Sledge,* Max Macke, Jacque Wilke,* and Martin Kildare* in HUMAN ERROR. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Christopher Williams (Co-Editor), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager and Co-Editor.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Dates for HUMAN ERROR runs from June 15 - June 29. If you are not a ticket holder, tickets are $10. Purchase through our website at northcoastrep.org. Subscribers and ticket holders will be contacted with Zoom access information. Please refer to northcoastrep.org for more information or call the Box Office (858) 481-1055 between Noon - 4pm.

