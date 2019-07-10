New Village Arts Presents A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO

New Village Arts is thrilled to announce the upcoming production of A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO, written and performed by Culture Clash co-founder Herbert Siguenza, and directed by Todd Salovey.

A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO finds the artist living in France in 1957 at the height of his celebrity and facing an unexpected high-profile commission to crank out six paintings and three vases over the course of a single weekend ("Who do you think I am - Dali?" he grouses on the phone to his art dealer). Picasso has grudgingly allowed a group of art students - the audience - to stay at his home/studio while his family is away, a serviceable premise allowing Siguenza to directly engage us with jokes, stories and insights into the artistic life culled from Picasso's interviews and writings, all while painting, drawing, and creating beautiful abstract pieces before the audience's eyes.

Herbert Siguenza returns to NVA with PICASSO, after recently performing his ASIMOV'S LAST CHAPTER in June, and directing the critically-acclaimed CLOUD TECTONICS in 2018. PICASSO marks the return of director Salovey, who directed the Craig Noel Award-nominated GOLDA'S BALCONY in 2016. A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO is produced as a part of Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, NVA's multicultural outreach initiative. Each night, Siguenza will also auction off one of the paintings he creates during the course of the evening's performance.



The production will run from August 9 to August 25, 2019.





