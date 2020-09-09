Diversionary Theatre Announces CANCELLED, The Musical, By Kit Yan and Melissa Li

Jared Mezzocchi will direct Diversionary's own Teen-Versionary ensemble star in this new musical on Sunday, October 4th at 2pm.

Diversionary Announces the online streaming performance of CANCELLED, a new musical by Kit Yan (Queer Heartache) and Melissa Li.

The show will be streaming on ZOOM. Visit Diversionary.org for more information and access.

Tickets are $10 and can be reserved at www.diversionary.org/cancelled

When a scandal breaks out online in a progressive high school, the Gay-Straight Alliance Club's leadership is thrown into chaos. Friendships are tested, hierarchy is upended, and how we communicate with one another is challenged in this one-act musical by cutting edge musical theatre writers Kit Yan and Melissa Li.



About bringing CANCELLED to Diversionary, Director of Arts Education and Outreach, Skyler Sullivan, says "Diversionary Theatre is excited to welcome back Kit Yan, in collaboration with Mellisa Li, on their new musical: CANCELLED. We are delighted to be working with Jared Mezzocchi, Producing Artistic Director of Andy's Summer Playhouse as director, and multimedia designer. We have also engaged an amazing ensemble of LGBTQ and allied youth with our Teen-Versionary program, to bring this story to life. We hope you enjoy this fresh new look on a relevant theme!

This production is being presented in partnership with TransFamily Support Services. More info about TransFamily Support Services can be found at

www.transfamilysos.or



