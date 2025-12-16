Interview: Andrew Polec of DR. SEUSS’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Back again (five times and counting!), Andrew Polec returns to The Old Globe as everyone’s favorite holiday humbug in “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!,” a whimsical, warm-hearted adaptation based on the beloved classic book. Beneath the 12 pounds of fur and layers of makeup is a Globe favorite, Andrew Polec, about slipping back into Grinch-mode, backstage Whoville traditions, audience antics, and the fan mail (and fan art, see the pictures below!) that proves that his green meanie is very, very loved.

You’ve played some famous characters throughout the years, but how does stepping back into the fur and green of the Grinch compare to other roles you've done? Do you slip into Grinch-mode instantly, or does it take a few “bah humbugs”to get into it?

The costume is everything for this show! For other roles, I’ve been covered in blood or I’ve worn a loincloth made of bandanas, but the Grinch takes the cake. What truly transforms me into the Grinch every year is putting on multiple layers of makeup, the 12 lbs of fur, and the gloves that prevent me from being able to pick up anything. I’m not a method actor in the slightest, but the whole suit transformation suddenly puts me in the worst mood - I become the Grinch and despise Christmas! I mean, who wouldn’t be unhappy if they lost the function of their hands, became 12 lbs heavier, and became increasingly sweatier all in the span of 90 minutes?! Sometimes this happens three times a day!

(from left) Tommy Martinez as Young Max and Andrew Polec as The Grinch with some fan art - Photo courtesy of Andrew Polec

Who-ville is basically Christmas turned up to eleven, with multiple casts of the young performers each year, and the Grinch is not just the lead but also comes with quite a process to become the character. What’s one behind-the-scenes moment or tradition at The Old Globe that makes this production one you like to revisit?

We have many special traditions that make me want to come back to Whoville every year! One of my favorites is “Hidden Who”. It is a type of “Secret Santa” where we leave presents every day for our Hidden Who throughout the week - sometimes we sneak a present into their stocking during the show when no one is looking! I make sure to participate in it every year, and I always seem to draw a Grinch kid’s name. It is so amazing to see the awe and wonder on their faces when they receive a gift mid-show and have no idea who it’s from. It’s such a magical time, and I’m grateful to be a part of such a loving and generous Whoville family every year.

The Grinch is both cranky and strangely lovable. What’s your favorite unexpectedly relatable thing about him—besides maybe wanting to hide from holiday crowds?

I think there is an element of the Grinch in all of us. Sometimes we have a tendency to get upset and shy away from the world, especially during the holiday season. However, I think what makes the Grinch great is that in his story, he chooses to become vulnerable. Thanks to a kind Cindy Lou Who, he chooses to reach out to the generous Whoville community, and he lets them into his heart. It takes a big person to forgive, mature, and love, and I strive to be like the Grinch at the end of his story arc every day.

Andrew Polec as The Grinch and some fan art

- Photo courtesy of Andrew Polec

If you could steal one thing from the Who-ville set or costumes (purely hypothetically… of course), what would you take with you?

I would steal the whole show! Are you kidding me? I’m the Grinch! The sets look like they’re right out of the book! The costumes are so detailed and out of this world. The props are so Seussian (is that even a word?!?!) - they’re unbelievable! The Old Globe creates magic on that stage every night, and I am so privileged to walk onto that stage and immerse myself in the imaginative world. If I really thought about it, I would like to take one of the Grinch wigs, but it attaches to the suit, so I’d need to take the suit as well, and then it would be weird NOT to have all the makeup, so I’d take that too… The list goes on and on. It’s like when you give a mouse a cookie… haha.

Andrew Polec as The Grinch and some fan art

- Photo courtesy of Andrew Polec

After 28 years of Globe audiences cheering, booing, and singing along, this show is a multi-generational tradition—what are some of your favorite audience reactions or moments while performing?

The show continues to evolve! We have a new moment where the Grinch comes into the audience. It has excited some audience members and freaked others out! What I love about this theatrical show is that every show is entirely new; either kids are laughing at times you wouldn’t expect, or a grown-up is screaming louder than their child during a jump scare.

During a kids’ matinee this year, the kids screamed so loud at me when I said “stop Christmas completely!” that I could not get any of my lines out after that. I was battling a wall of sound and you couldn’t hear anything. You could feel the air pressure pushing on your ear drums. It was like we were in a Beatles concert, but I was certainly not a member of the Beatles. I was despised!

Another time, I challenged a kids’ audience with “6-7”. That was a big mistake. They kept doing the motion back at me throughout the show. The imaginations of children are magical. It is an honor to be the first theatrical experience for so many kids in San Diego.

Andrew Polec as The Grinch

- Photo courtesy of Andrew Polec

“I’m grateful to be a part of this show every year. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for 2026. Next year, I will finally beat the record as the longest-running San Diego Grinch!”

You can catch Andrew Polec back in the fur as The Grinch—ready to be cheered, booed, and sung at with gusto—now through December 31st at The Old Globe. Grab your tickets while you can… and who knows? You just might be witnessing history in the making as he eyes that delightfully Grinchy record next year.

How To Get Tickets

“Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” is playing at The Old Globe through December 31st. For ticket and show time infromation, go to oldglobe.org

Photos courtesy of Andrew Polec—because even the Grinch gets mail when he’s this good

San Diego Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WULFEATER (Tenth Avenue Arts Center) 14% of votes 2. SHREK (Carlsbad Community theater) 9.9% of votes 3. FOOTLOOSE (A-List Theatre) 7.8% of votes Vote Now!