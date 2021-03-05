Colabo's Performing Arts Announces In-Person Summer Camps

Colabo Performing Arts has been in business since 1995. They have produced countless productions, and have worked with generations of children, teens, and adults. After a hiatus in 2015, (and viewing the fallout from the pandemic in 2020), they made a conscious decision to return to what they do best. Too many students have been forced into remote learning and have had their artistic growth stunted. Drama departments were forced to cancel productions (in some cases) in their final week of rehearsals. They felt that it was imperative to host a summer theater camp, for a new generation of performers in dire need of the Arts. They are truly committed to the safety and education of their students, so vaccinations are required of the staff. There will also be daily wellness checks with their onsite nurse.

They have partnered with seasoned directors, music teachers, and choreographers in order to ensure that the training is optimum. Their high quality sets and costumes, are rented from touring companies and regional theaters. The camps culminate with live performances and streaming of filmed shows online. Their hosts for this endeavor is the Army and Navy Military Academy. They are an award winning school, who have been in existence for over 100 years. Their 16 acres campus, is absolutely beautiful and is an active boarding school during the school year. Did they mention that the campus is at the beach? This is a far cry from a rainy, cold, campground deep in a forested mountain!

The ages of their students range from 5 to 18, and each age group are sequestered in an age appropriate show. They allow family input on their content and they can cast a vote for a show using their website. This year's considerations are Oliver, Spring Awakening, You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Chicago, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Interested families can reach them through their website @ colaboarts.org or call them direct @ 619-366-5075

DETAILS:

WHAT: Colabo's Performing Arts Summer Camps

WHEN: June 21 - July 18, 2021

WHO: Youth ages 5 to 18

WHERE: Army and Navy Academy

2605 Carlsbad Blvd. Carlsbad, CA 92008