Carlsbad Playreaders' WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Performs November 3

The performance is at 7 p.m.

Carlsbad Playreaders' WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Performs November 3 Image
The Carlsbad Playreaders will perform Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf on November 3 at 7 p.m. at The Carlsbad Library's Schulman Auditorium.

Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a dark comedy about a destructive, alcoholic marriage between George and Martha, who use a young, unsuspecting couple, Nick and Honey, for a night of vicious verbal games that reveal their deepest insecurities, secrets, and the painful truths they've hidden from themselves and each other.

Directed by Amanda Sitton, the production has a cast featuring Manny Fernandes as George, Melissa Fernandes as Martha,  Nick Apostolina as Nick, and Katie Karel as Honey.




