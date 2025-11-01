Carlsbad Playreaders' WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Performs November 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Carlsbad Playreaders will perform Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf on November 3 at 7 p.m. at The Carlsbad Library's Schulman Auditorium.

Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a dark comedy about a destructive, alcoholic marriage between George and Martha, who use a young, unsuspecting couple, Nick and Honey, for a night of vicious verbal games that reveal their deepest insecurities, secrets, and the painful truths they've hidden from themselves and each other.

Directed by Amanda Sitton, the production has a cast featuring Manny Fernandes as George, Melissa Fernandes as Martha, Nick Apostolina as Nick, and Katie Karel as Honey.