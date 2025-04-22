BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL: THE PHONY AWARDS Comes to Poway OnStage

The event is on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 7:30 PM.
Get ready for a night of spontaneous hilarity as Broadway's Next Hit Musical: The Phony Awards takes center stage at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 7:30 PM. This unique theatrical experience combines the excitement of a Broadway musical with the unpredictability of improvisational comedy, resulting in an unforgettable evening of entertainment.
In this interactive show, audience members provide made-up song titles, which the cast of master improvisers uses to create original songs on the spot. These impromptu performances vie for the coveted "Phony Awards," with the audience voting for their favorite. The winning song then becomes the foundation for a fully improvised musical, complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, and catchy tunes that will have you humming all the way home.
Directed by improv veterans Rob Schiffmann and Deb Rabbai, Broadway's Next Hit Musical has been hailed as “brilliant” by TheaterWeek and “remarkable” by The New York Post. The New York Times calls it “Hilarious!” and Time Out NY praises it as “At last! A musical of, for, and by the people.”
Join Poway OnStage at 6:30pm in the lobby of the Poway Center for the Performing Arts before the curtain rises for a dazzling Red Carpet Party you won't want to miss! Come early to mix and mingle in style with:
Put on your most fabulous outfit, strike a pose, and get ready to kick off the night in star-studded fashion!
