BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL: THE PHONY AWARDS Comes to Poway OnStage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for a night of spontaneous hilarity as Broadway's Next Hit Musical: The Phony Awards takes center stage at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 7:30 PM. This unique theatrical experience combines the excitement of a Broadway musical with the unpredictability of improvisational comedy, resulting in an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

In this interactive show, audience members provide made-up song titles, which the cast of master improvisers uses to create original songs on the spot. These impromptu performances vie for the coveted "Phony Awards," with the audience voting for their favorite. The winning song then becomes the foundation for a fully improvised musical, complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, and catchy tunes that will have you humming all the way home.



Directed by improv veterans Rob Schiffmann and Deb Rabbai, Broadway's Next Hit Musical has been hailed as “brilliant” by TheaterWeek and “remarkable” by The New York Post. The New York Times calls it “Hilarious!” and Time Out NY praises it as “At last! A musical of, for, and by the people.”



Join Poway OnStage at 6:30pm in the lobby of the Poway Center for the Performing Arts before the curtain rises for a dazzling Red Carpet Party you won't want to miss! Come early to mix and mingle in style with:

Happy Half Hour

Exciting Opportunity Drawings

Best Dressed Content - Favorite Broadway Musical Character or Broadway Glam

Red Carpet Interviews

Put on your most fabulous outfit, strike a pose, and get ready to kick off the night in star-studded fashion!

Comments