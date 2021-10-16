ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 Will be Performed at the Veterans Museum at Balboa Park and the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe

Bodhi Tree Concerts celebrates the holidays by bringing back its award-winning special holiday performance, All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, to the Veterans Museum at Balboa Park and the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Conducted by Sacra/Profana's Juan Carlos Acosta and featuring some of San Diego's finest local singers, All Is Calm opens with performances at the Veterans Museum on November 12 and 13, and at the Village Church on November 19 and 20. All performances begin at 7 PM.

Bodhi Tree Concerts' production of All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 premiered at the Veterans' Museum in 2016 and has become a holiday tradition in San Diego, beloved by critics and audiences alike.

"All Is Calm has always been a moving and emotional event shared by the artists and audience," says Bodhi Tree Concerts co-founder and co-director Diana DuMelle. "After the challenges and stresses of the past two years, we are more thrilled than ever to be bringing All Is Calm back to the Veterans' Museum and the Village Church, and we know these will be performances to remember."

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 is based on the real-life events during the Great War along the Western Front when soldiers from France, England, and Germany ventured into no-man's land on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to exchange food and gifts and perform burials. Games of soccer were played and most encounters ended with the singing of Christmas carols. The truce was unofficial and unsanctioned and combat resumed the next day. The concert tells the story of this testament to humanity and unity through popular songs and Christmas carols of the period, and narrated letters from actual soldiers from the war in a beautifully sung, uplifting, and family-friendly production.

Single tickets to All Is Calm are $30 general admission, $15 for students and military. Purchase online at www.bodhitreeconcerts.org.