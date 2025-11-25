Brian Stokes Mitchell and Laura Benanti to Headline McCallum Theatre Gala

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway icon and Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will take the stage at the

McCallum Theatre for the Annual Gala 2025 on Wednesday, December 3 at 8 pm. Joining him as special guest is fellow Tony Award winner Laura Benanti.

This year’s Gala program will honor Hal and Diane Gershowitz—philanthropists, arts

advocates, and longtime generous supporters of the McCallum Theatre. The evening will

also include a remembrance of the late Harold Matzner, Chair Emeritus in Perpetuity of

the Board of Trustees and a cherished friend of the McCallum.

Tickets to the public are priced from $68 to $188 (including fees) and are available at the

McCallum Theatre Box Office.

is dubbed “the last leading man” by The New York Times and has enjoyed a career that spans more than 40 years on Broadway, television, film, recordings, and concert appearances with the country’s finest conductors and orchestras. Mr. Mitchell received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Shuffle Along. His Off-Broadway credits include Do Re Mi, Carnival, Kismet, and The Bandwagon at City Center Encores, as well as Much Ado About Nothing at the Delacorte’s Shakespeare in the Park. His extensive television career began with Roots: The Next Generation, which led to a seven-year stint on Trapper John, M.D. along with memorable appearances on everything from PBS’ Great Performances to Frasier, Madam Secretary, and Glee. For fun, in whatever time he has off, Stokes has been known to fly planes and jump out of them (usually not at the same time), and he can ride a bicycle on a high wire.