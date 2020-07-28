The Public Theater of San Antonio Announces Upcoming Events

The Public Theater of San Antonio has announced events upcoming for this week and for their camps next week.

ARE YOU SIGNED UP TO DANCE WITH THE ONE AND ONLY Jaimie Goodwin?



So You Think You Can Dance Alum and Professional Dancer, Jaimie Goodwin, will be sharing her talents with a contemporary dance masterclass you can do from the comfort of your own home! This journey through contemporary dance will leave you more in tune with how you move and manipulate your body to create beautiful art.



Click the link to register ---> https://bit.ly/3h0qvBm

FREE OPPORTUNITY!



Contemporary Dance Masterclass with Jaimie Goodwin

Wednesday, July 29 at 7:00 pm CST

*Open to ages 14 and up

**Please wear comfortable clothing you can move in



Jaimie Goodwin grew up in Virginia Beach, Va training under Denise Wall. She's gone on to perform on SYTYCD both as a top 10 contestant and an Allstar. She has also appeared in commercials, movies, and television shows representing Dancing With The Stars, Ellen, Glee, Mad Men, American Housewife, Fish Off The Boat, Rock of Ages, High School Musical 3, Two and A Half Men, McDonalds, and many more. She's enjoyed making appearances on the Emmy's, The Academy Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and The American Music Awards as well as working with several artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue, and Miley Cyrus. She has also enjoyed the theatrical world while touring as a lead for many years in Travis Wall's Shaping Sound. When she's not performing, she nurtures her passion to share through teaching. Jaimie has choreographed for and taught dancers all over the world through conventions, studios, and universities. She was most recently associate choreographer on ABC's The Little Mermaid Live. In the midst of her performance career, Jaimie overcame several severe injuries that have led her to be an advocate for wellness and injury prevention in dancers. She's certified in Sugarfoot Therapy's injury prevention and conditioning program as well as T Spheres' injury prevention and recovery program to broaden her qualifications in bringing the knowledge of wellness and longevity to our community. Most recently, Jaimie become co-founder of Relative Motion, a training program designed to make top of the line training, and injury prevention easily to understand and accessible to dancers and teachers around the world.

NEW ENCORE LOUNGE LIVE ALERT! JOIN US THIS WEEKEND VIRTUALLY VIA ZOOM!

Join them for a live performance this Friday, July 31st in the Encore Lounge via zoom with LaToya Chenelle as she presents: Becoming Her



Friday, July 31st at 7:30 PM CST. Click the below link to join us for this musical experience!



Click here to register---> https://bit.ly/39yEcoK

*$5.00 tax deductible donation



"Becoming Her" will take you on a journey of female artist that helped shape my life".



LaToya Chenelle is an emerging singer songwriter based in San Antonio, Texas. The Texas based artist has been singing since the tender age of 5 which helped to cultivate her sound. She grew up with a mother who sang in a band and introduced her to some of the greats Whitney Houston, Anita Baker, Sam Cooke. The Texas artist had the opportunity of serving in the USAF and traveled the world singing for the Troops. Her music is birthed in soul, that will have you feeling a vibe reminiscent of a modern day juke joint. She transforms her audience with her relatable lyrics and Sultry Soprana notes. LaToya Chenelle is a refreshing artist to be on the watch for.



To donate to The Public Theater of San Antonio, simply click the link below: http://bit.ly/2UjYR8J

Emerson Collins and Blake McIver take over the Encore Lounge Live this Saturday via Zoom! Are you registered?



Join them for a live performance Saturday, August 1st in the Encore Lounge via ZOOM with Emerson Collins and Blake McIver as they present: I Dreamed A Dreamgirl!



Saturday, August 1 at 7:30 PM CST. Click the below link to join us for this fabulous experience!



Click here to register---> https://bit.ly/3eOMnOI

*$5.00 tax deductible donation



Emerson Collins is an actor/producer/director best known for four seasons of the BRAVO's "The People's Couch" and RENT on FOX. He produced and starred in Del Shores' A Very Sordid Wedding with Caroline Rhea and Whoopi Goldberg. Emerson won the Desert Theatre League Award for Best Actor in a Comedy for the one-man show Buyer & Cellar with Coyote Stageworks. He produced and starred in Southern Baptist Sissies with Leslie Jordan, winning Best Actor at the Red Dirt International Film Festival, and the national tour of the play of Sissies with Delta Burke. Emerson co-produced and recurred in LOGO's Sordid Lives: The Series. Other award-nominated theatre work includes The Secret Garden, Joseph...Dreamcoat, An Inspector Calls and A Man of No Importance. He produced Blues For Willadean, starring Octavia Spencer and Beth Grant, and directed the play and film Six Characters In Search of a Play. Emerson hosted the number one UBN Radio show for three years on LGBTQ news, was honored as one of the OUT 100, teaches acting and producing workshops, and appears regularly as a speaker on LGBTQ representation at film festivals nationwide and internationally. www.emersoncollins.com



Blake McIver has been performing since the age of six when he won Star Search as Junior Vocalist Champion and he has been working as a professional singer, actor and entertainer ever since in film, television and theatre. His film work began with a breakout performance as "Waldo" in The Little Rascals. In television, he starred as a series regular for three seasons as "Derek" on Full House opposite Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and went on to guest star on The Drew Carey Show, Clueless, Home Improvement, and The Nanny.



Blake played "Edgar" in the United States Premiere of the musical Ragtime with the original production team including composer Steven Flaherty, lyricist Lynn Ahrens and librettist Terrence McNally. He was the youngest person to ever be nominated for a Los Angeles Stage Alliance Ovation Award for his performance. Other theatre highlights include Freddie in Chess, Fabrizio in The Light In The Piazza, Radames in AIDA and Link in Hairspray.



Blake has also worked extensively in voiceover and animation including Tarzan, The Little Mermaid II, Anastasia, Recess, and as the beloved "Eugene" on Hey Arnold. Blake has also worked extensively as session vocalist, backup singer and featured soloist for recording artists such as Michael Jackson, David Foster, Natalie Cole, Phil Collins and Barry Manilow.



Blake recently starred on 4 seasons of BRAVO's hit social series The People's Couch, toured nationally as director and choreographer for recording artist Ariana Savalas, and made his Off-Broadway debut with his critically acclaimed one man show, Blake Sings Barbra: The 1994 Concert.



To donate to The Public Theater of San Antonio, simply click the link below:

http://bit.ly/2UjYR8J

REGISTER YOUR STUDENT NOW FOR NEXT WEEK'S SUMMER CAMP OFFERING!



PUBLIC PREP PRESENTS SUMMER CAMP 2020 by PUBLIC demand! Register your 6th - 8th grader for this amazing week of camp!



This summer, Public Prep is bringing the stage directly to YOU with online Summer Camp sessions through by PUBLIC demand! Each 5 day camp meets for 2 hours a day, culminating in a showcase you can invite your family and friends to attend virtually! All camps sessions are $50 per week.



Grades 6th - 8th will receive one hour of actor training and stage fundamentals daily, followed by an hour of play rehearsal and then a performance of the play on August 7th.



August 3rd - 7th, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm



Click here to register: https://bit.ly/2Xs ZiAl



10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse - A hilariously creepy play about the end of the world and how to survive it! Learn all the skills you need to conquer zombies and survive a world where you live in fear of being bitten by the brain dead!

SIGN UP YOUR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT FOR THIS FANTASTIC SUMMER CAMP OFFERING!



PUBLIC PREP PRESENTS SUMMER CAMP 2020 by PUBLIC demand! Register your grades 9 - 12 student for week two of camp!



This summer, Public Prep is bringing the stage directly to YOU with online Summer Camp sessions through by PUBLIC demand! Each 5 day camp meets for 2 hours a day, culminating in a showcase you can invite your family and friends to attend virtually! All camps sessions are $50 per week.



Their teen workshops are developed to help build skills necessary for a successful career in theater. Each week will focus on a different aspect of our art. Whether you're training for college auditions or just for fun, these 5 day workshops will help you hone great skills for a life onstage and off!



August 3rd - 7th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm



Click here to register: https://bit.ly/2XoM pY2



Acting Through Song - Singing a song onstage is more than just singing, you have to act it as well! It's not as simple as it sounds, though. This workshop is designed to help you find the story in your song choice and convey it to an audience. Discover how to investigate the feeling behind the words, make the right song choice for you, and become comfortable with telling a tale through music!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You