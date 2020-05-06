San Antonio Symphony Announces 2020-21 Classical Season

Today, the San Antonio Symphony announced details of the 2020-21 Classical Season which will mark its first concerts back in the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The Classical Series will include 14 weeks of programs, opening with Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony and concluding with Sebastian Lang-Lessing returning to the podium as Music Director Emeritus conducting Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony.

"We know that the beauty of life will reanimate and continue stronger, with the arts even more necessary than before," said Corey Cowart, San Antonio Symphony Executive Director. "This season will mark a new era for the Symphony. We cannot wait to triumphantly return to the stage and for both musicians and audiences to once again enjoy the gifts this art form offers us all."

Other highlights of the season include Falla's Nights in the Gardens of Spain, Brahms' Second Symphony, Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, and Beethoven's Fifth Symphony. Twelve guest conductors will lead the orchestra this year, eight debuting and four returning, as the Symphony continues its search for a Music Director. "Everyone who joins us on the podium this season brings a high level of talent and tenure. It is truly an exciting time for the Symphony," said Cowart.

Several season ticket packages are offered, each with deep discounts affording patrons savings equivalent to at least one free concert. Subscriptions will go on sale soon. Visit sasymphony.org for updates and additional information regarding the 2020-2021 Season.

Symphony subscribers will also have the first chance to purchase tickets to An Evening with Audra McDonald. This one-night-only experience takes place Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 8 p.m. in the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, and features Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winning artist Audra McDonald as she joins the San Antonio Symphony for a variety of classics from Broadway to the American songbook. This concert is not part of the Classical Series subscriptions, but is only available for purchase by Symphony subscribers. An Evening with Audra McDonald is part of the Russell Hill Rogers Fund for the Arts Celebrated Artist Series.

The San Antonio Symphony is generously presented by Frost.

Ravishing Rachmaninoff

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, September 25, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 26, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Jeffrey Kahane, conductor

Sterling Elliott, cello

STUCKY: Son et lumière

TCHAIKOVSKY: Variations on a Rococo Theme

RACHMANINOFF: Symphony #2 in E Minor

Nights in the Gardens of Spain

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, October 2, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 3, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor

Jorge Federico Osorio, piano

GABRIELA ORTIZ: Téenek - Invenciones de territorio

FALLA: Nights in the Gardens of Spain

RAVEL: Concerto for the Left Hand

FALLA: The Three-Cornered Hat

SIBELIUS & SCHUMANN

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, November 6, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 7, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Matthew Halls, conductor

Philippe Quint, violin

ANNA CLYNE: Within Her Arms

SIBELIUS: Violin Concerto in D Major

SCHUMANN: Symphony #1, Spring

CARMINA BURANA

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, November 20, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 21, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Michael Christie, conductor

Kathryn Lewek, soprano

John Tessier, tenor

Craig Irvin, baritone

San Antonio Symphony Mastersingers

John Silantien, director

MOZART: Symphony #38, Prague

SCHNITTKE: Moz-Art à la Haydn

ORFF: Carmina Burana

BRAHMS & BEETHOVEN

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, November 27, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 28, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Paulo Bortolameolli, conductor

Eric Lu, pianist

ARTURO MÁRQUEZ: Danzón No. 9

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto #3 in C Minor

BRAHMS: Symphony #2 in D Major

MOZART & PROKOFIEV

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, January 8, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 9, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Pablo Rus Broseta, conductor

Sharon Kuster, bassoon

Paul Lueders, oboe

Ilya Shterenberg, clarinet

Jeff Garza, horn

LIGETI: Concert românesc

MOZART: Sinfonia Concertante for Oboe, Clarinet, Horn, and Bassoon

PROKOFIEV: Symphony #5 in B-flat Major

SIBELIUS SYMPHONY NO. 5

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, January 15, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 16, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Jessica Cottis, conductor

John O'Conor, pianist

NA'AMA ZISSER: Island Mantras

MOZART: Piano Concerto #25 in C Major

SIBELIUS: Symphony #5 in E-flat Major

DON QUIXOTE

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, January 29, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 30, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Sebastian Lang-Lessing, conductor

Kenneth Freudigman, cello

STRAUSS: Don Quixote

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 7 in A Major

TCHAIKOVSKY SYMPHONY NO. 4

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, February 5, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 6, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

David Danzmayr, conductor

Stephen Hough, pianist

John Adams: The Chairman Dances: Foxtrot for Orchestra

SAINT-SAENS: Piano Concerto #5, Egyptian

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony #4 in F Minor

DVOŘÁK & BRAHMS

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, March 5, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 6, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Jonathon Heyward, conductor

Colin Currie, percussion

BRAHMS: Tragic Overture, Op 81

Andrew Norman: Switch

DVOŘÁK: Symphony #7 in D Minor

BEETHOVEN'S FIFTH

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, April 2, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday April 3, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Carlos Izcaray, conductor

Eric Gratz, violin

JOAN TOWER: Tambor

STRAVINSKY: Violin Concerto

BEETHOVEN: Symphony #5 in C Minor

THE FIREBIRD

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, April 9, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday April 10, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Garrett Keast, conductor

Lyubov Petrova, soprano

San Antonio Symphony Mastersingers

John Silantien, director

MOZART: Overture to Don Giovanni

POULENC: Gloria

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Russian Easter Overture

STRAVINSKY: Suite from THE FIREBIRD (1919)

RACHMANINOFF'S SYMPHONIC DANCES

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, May 14, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 15, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Lina Gonzalez-Granados, conductor

Benjamin Beilman, violin

GABRIELA LENA FRANK: Three Latin American Dances

BRUCH: Violin Concerto #1 in G Minor

RACHMANINOFF: Symphonic Dances

LANG-LESSING CONDUCTS SHOSTAKOVICH 5

H-E-B Performance Hall, The Tobin Center

Friday, May 28, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Sebastian Lang-Lessing, conductor

Federico Gad Crema, pianist

CHOPIN: Piano Concerto #1 in E Minor

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5 in D Minor

*Artists, programs, prices, dates, and times are subject to change.





