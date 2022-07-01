Review: Hale Centre Theatre's Tender SILENT SKY is Life-Affirming

SILENT SKY on Hale Centre Theatre's Jewel Box Stage is a tender testament to the triumph of the human spirit.

SILENT SKY, by Lauren Gunderson, is a dramatic play that tells the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, who worked at Harvard with a team of talented female astronomers at the turn of the 20th century. The tug of personal distractions is ever present, from family obligations to a possible romance, but the drive of Henrietta's professional ambitions won't allow her to be pulled away from the potential of universe-shattering discoveries.

The earnest, resolute Becca Ingram leads a gifted cast as Henrietta Leavitt (double cast with Amber Dodge). She is joined by the captivating Dallin Bradford as Peter Shaw (double cast with Ben Parkes), the expressive Madeline McBeth as Margaret Leavitt (double cast with Malia Mackay), the indomitable Tamari Dunbar as Annie Cannon (double cast with Kris Peterson), and the welcoming Samantha Beyer as Williamina Fleming (double cast with Kim Abunuwara).

The fully female production team, helmed by accomplished director and actor Barta Heiner, has imbued the sweet story with strength. The staging is simple but profound, as are the scenic and projection design by Madeline Ashton. The handsomely crafted period costumes by Peggy Willis are awash in Marianne Ohran's glowing lighting.

It may be a play you haven't heard of based on obscure history, but SILENT SKY is a life-affirming small treasure that has been lovingly brought to life in an engrossing production that deserves attention and accolades.

SILENT SKY plays through August 27, 2022. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.