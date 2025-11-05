Sentinel Theatre Produces Subtle, Complex “Circle Mirror Transformation”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sentinel Theatre, a newly established 501c3 non-profit organization, will present the intimate dramatic comedy “Circle Mirror Transformation” from Nov. 14 to 22 at The Hive Collaborative in Provo, Utah, following its opening season productions of “Dogfight” and “Bright Star.” Tickets (general admission $25, students $15) are now available at www.sentineltheatre.org/tickets.

“Circle Mirror Transformation,” by Annie Baker, opened off Broadway in 2009 and is an Obie Award winner for Best New American Play. When four lost New Englanders enroll in Marty's six week-long community-center drama class, what begins as experimenting with silly, harmless games quickly escalates. Hearts are quietly torn apart, and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won. A beautifully crafted diorama, this play is a petri dish in which we see, with hilarious detail and clarity, the antic sadness of a motley quintet.

“In a world that continues to gravitate towards spectacle and instant gratification, it was important for us to produce this beautifully subtle play that takes its time to tell this story,” said director Andrew Jefferies. “The audience will come to gradually understand and care for each of these complex characters and reflect on their own lives as they watch this play unfold.”

Sentinel Theatre’s mission is to provide artists and audiences with a wide range of professional theatrical experiences to nurture talent, foster empathy, and expand our community's worldview. The theatre company was founded in 2024 by Chari Bennett and Jefferies, two Utah theatre professionals with a passion for storytelling and providing opportunities to local artists.

Chari Bennett is an accomplished producer, music director, sound designer, and voice teacher with multiple decades of experience. Before moving to Utah, she worked extensively in the Seattle theatre community – including co-founding a theatre company there. Some of her favorite recent credits include “Anastasia” and “The Pirates of Penzance” (Timpanogos Arts Foundation), and “Les Miserables” (American Leadership Academy).

Andrew Jefferies has worked throughout Northern Utah over the last decade as a director, producer, and actor. His work is centered around building compassion and challenging the way stories are classically told. His favorite credits include “Anastasia” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (Timpanogos Arts Foundation), “Sweeney Todd” (Empress Theatre), and “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Ordinary Days” (Covey Center for the Arts).