Review: SUFFS is Impassioned at the Eccles Theater

The impassioned SUFFS, currently playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, is another unmissable national tour, combining true historical drama with deep relationship building and classical musical theatre with a contemporary pop sensibility.

SUFFS (book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub) received the Tony Awards last year for Best Book and Best Score. Originally starring its creator as activist Alice Paul, the musical chronicles the final stretch of the fight for women to vote in the United States, highlighting generational and racial strife even as the suffragists work together to achieve their common goals.

Star Maya Keleher, who plays Alice Paul, has a sensational singing voice and a fervent delivery that together make the audience hang on every note and every word. She is simply superb in the role.

How does one single out any of the other outstanding performers, all of which are doing great work? Danyel Fulton brings fire and class to Ida B. Wells, Monica Tulia Ramirez is luminous as Inez Milholland, Laura Stracko makes a big impression in her dual role of Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Brandy Porter as Dudley Malone and Livvy Marcus as Doris Stevens are cute as a button together, Victoria Pekel has a memorable cameo as Robin, and Gwynne Wood as Lucy Burns and Joyce Meimei Zheng wonderfully round out Alice’s core group. Understudies Merrill Peiffer as Carrie Chapman Catt (usually played by Marya Grandy) and Marissa Hecker as President Woodrow Wilson (usually played by Jenny Ashman) were exceptionally strong at the reviewed performance.

The set design by Riccardo Hernández, adapted for tour by Christine Peters, is anchored by handsome wood paneling that proves to be not only much more adaptable than one might initially suspect, but quite enjoyable to take in. Empty space is often utilized with silhouettes falling on a colored cyclorama, lit boldly by Lap Chi Chu. The costumes by Paul Tazewell and hair by Charles G. LaPointe illustrate subtle differences in the characters while maintaining a cohesive historical look.

The direction by Leigh Silverman and choreography by Mayte Natalio employ deceptively simple imagery and movement to underscore the fascinating history and Taub’s engrossing storytelling, packing a real punch, visually, mentally, and emotionally.

SUFFS plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 16, 2025. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Joan Marcus.

