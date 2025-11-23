Review: Hale Centre Theatre’s FROZEN is a Winter Wonderland

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FROZEN on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is a magical winter wonderland that is also rooted in familial love and a communal force that rises above despair.

FROZEN (music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee) is an adaptation of Disney’s smash hit animated film. Elsa has gone to great lengths throughout her life to hinder her magical abilities in order to protect her sister, Anna. But she keeps them a secret, pushing away Anna, who craves closeness and care. When disaster strikes, they must find the strength to save both the kingdom and themselves.

Bre Welch as Elsa (double cast with Jessica Hudson) sings and speaks with clarity and power, and Kelly Pulver as Anna (double cast with Kelly Coombs) is grounded, yet filled with joy. Together they have created strong bonds of sisterhood that permeate the entire production.

Darick Pead as Kristoff (double cast with Ethan Kelso) has a full heart and a twinkle in his eye. Scott Hendrickson as Hans (double cast with Jon Rose) is smooth and self-assured.

Other enjoyable performances are provided by BJ Whimpey as Olaf (double cast with Landon Horton), Dustin Bolt as Oaken (double cast with Ryland Despain), Colton Ward as the Duke of Weselton (double cast with Tanner Sumens), Brock Dalgleish as King Agnarr (double cast with Remy Egan Talanoa), Ashley Gardner Carlson as Queen Iduna (double cast with Breearna Mandla), Summer Taylor as Young Anna (triple cast with Rosie Darling and Bentley Nuila), and Hailey Burnham as Young Elsa (triple cast with Tessa Jensen and Penny Hodson).

The set by Nate Bertone is splendid with Scandinavian wood-paneled walls and ground that shift to an icescape via scenery that slides across the floor and flies in from above. This is achieved in no small part due to the lighting by Jaron Kent Hermansen, which creates a spectacular dancing light show in “Let It Go” that illuminates Elsa’s breathtakingly magical costume change. The costumes by Jen Caprio are both the expected and the unexpected in all the right ways.

They, along with the rest of the production design, are hued to be reminiscent of the Northern Lights, which are stunningly replicated in pinks and greens on screens above beautifully crafted fjords, as well as dancing across the expanse above the stage in moments never to be forgotten.

FROZEN plays through February 14, 2026. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre

