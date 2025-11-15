Review: SCERA’s A NIGHT OF BROADWAY is Dynamic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Night of Broadway: Through the Decades at the SCERA takes the audience on a dynamic musical journey from the 1940s to today.

An annual tradition, SCERA’s concert gives local performers the opportunity to sing great music with a portion of the proceeds helping fund drama scholarships through The Jerry Elison Scholarship Program. Bookended by serviceable group numbers, the show features a number of impressive individual performances. While not all can be mentioned here, a handful of highlights include the following.

One of the best is Anna Kocherhans expressively singing Back to Before from Ragtime with live piano accompaniment in a way that feels fresh and touches you to your core.

Amy Whatcott sings a smooth Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease, Ben Holt performs a wonderfully off-putting You’ll Be Back from Hamilton, and Kelsea Smellie’s When I Look at You from The Scarlet Pimpernel is sublime.

As for duets, Casey Copier and Emily Mashburn give an angelic You Matter to Me from Waitress, Emma-Claire Riddle and Trevor Williams sing a sweet Almost Like Being in Love from Brigadoon, and couple Keely and Jacob Thomason channel passion in As Long As You’re Mine from Wicked.

The clear climax of the evening is a trio of sisters (Phoebe Beenfield, Rian Gordon, and Lily Shepherd), who sing their thrilling original arrangement of My Days from The Notebook with impeccable harmonies and exquisitely blended vocals.

The crystal curtains, white drapes, and cyclorama work together to form a simple but elegant backdrop, with projections announcing each show’s name and year at the top of each number. Dazzling lighting with thematically appropriate color combinations makes each song visually appealing, with some even including multiple changes in time to the music.

The formal attire of the performers is appropriate to the occasion and integrated well with the set. Especially the sequins that glisten along with not only the crystals but also the talent.

Photo Credit: SCERA

Reader Reviews

Need more Salt Lake City Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...