Repertory Dance Theatre Celebrates 60 Years Of Modern Dance History With Archival Exhibition

Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT), America's premiere modern dance repertory company, invites the public to step inside six decades of dance history with 60 Years In Motion: RDT's Archival Exhibition, on view March 2–7, 2026, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in the West Studio.

Founded in 1966 at the University of Utah, RDT has grown into more than a dance company—it is a cultural institution dedicated to preserving the masterworks of American modern dance while commissioning bold new choreography that continues to push the art form forward. This immersive archival exhibition celebrates RDT's legacy as a professional home for hundreds of dancers, choreographers, and arts administrators, and as a leader in arts education, reaching more than 45,000 Utah students each year.

The exhibition features rare performance footage, original costumes, archival photographs, and program notes documenting hundreds of premieres—offering visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the artists, ideas, and moments that shaped modern dance history over the past sixty years.

The exhibition experience was designed by local creative firm 7D8, whose work transforms RDT's extensive archive into an engaging, accessible, and visually dynamic journey through sixty years of movement. The design highlights the stories behind the artifacts, inviting visitors to explore how modern dance history lives and breathes across generations.

60 Years In Motion will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 5:00–8:00 pm, and Saturday from 10:00 am–2:00 pm. A $5 suggested donation supports RDT's ongoing efforts to preserve modern dance heritage while investing in its future.

Special Event: Behind-the-Scenes with Linda C. Smith

Friday, March 6 | 7:30 pm

$35 individual | $60 for two

On Friday evening, audiences are invited to a special guided experience through the exhibition with Linda C. Smith, a cornerstone of RDT's history who has been part of the organization through decades of artistic evolution. Guests will enjoy a toast to RDT's 60th anniversary, light refreshments, and personal stories from someone who has truly “been through it all.”

60 Years In Motion: RDT's Archival Exhibition offers a rare opportunity to connect RDT's past to its future—and to celebrate the artists and community who have sustained sixty years of modern dance in Utah and beyond.