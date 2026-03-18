RDT Marks 60th Anniversary with ANTHOLOGY at Rose Wagner Center

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Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) invites audiences to experience ANTHOLOGY, a powerful evening celebrating the pioneering artists who shaped modern dance in America. The program brings together iconic works by some of the most influential choreographers of the 20th century, reaffirming RDT's role as the nation's premier company dedicated to preserving and presenting historic modern dance.

The program features the Utah premiere of Martha Graham's Dark Meadow Suite, a haunting and poetic exploration of memory, rebirth, and the human journey. Known for her groundbreaking movement language and emotional intensity, Graham's work remains a cornerstone of modern dance.

Also returning to the stage is Concerto Grosso (1945) by José Limón, a masterful blend of musicality, structure, and expressive ensemble work. The piece holds special significance for RDT as the company's first major choreographic acquisition in 1967.

Rounding out the program is the rarely performed Dance for Walt Whitman (1961) by Helen Tamiris. Originally created in honor of visionary educator Virginia Tanner, this powerful work will be restaged as a tribute to RDT's origins at the University of Utah Department of Dance. The performance will feature 15 guest artists from the department, making this reconstruction both a historic collaboration and a celebration of the company's founding in 1966.

The evening also includes Soaring, a luminous piece featuring five women and a stage-sized scarf created by modern dance pioneers Doris Humphrey and Ruth St. Denis, further highlighting the artistic voices that helped shape the evolution of American dance.

“For six decades, RDT has been committed to preserving the masterpieces of modern dance and sharing them with contemporary audiences,” said RDT Director Emerita, Linda C. Smith. “ANTHOLOGY embodies that mission—bringing these extraordinary works to life while honoring the visionaries who created them.”

Through performances like ANTHOLOGY, RDT continues its legacy as “America's Living Library of Dance,” safeguarding historic choreography while ensuring that new generations can experience these transformative works.