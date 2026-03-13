Repertory Dance Theatre to Offer $10 All-Day Dance Access at Dance Center on Broadway

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Repertory Dance Theatre is inviting the public to experience the joy of movement at the RDT Dance Center on Broadway Open House on Saturday, April 11, 2026. This lively community event offers dance enthusiasts of all levels the opportunity to explore seven different dance styles in a single day for just $10.



The “Dance All Day for $10” event allows participants to drop in for any—or all—of the classes offered throughout the day. Attendees can also take advantage of an even better deal: FREE admission with the purchase of a 10-class punch card, available at the Open House for a special discounted price of $90—a savings of $50.



“The Open House is all about making dance accessible to everyone,” said Nicholas Cendese, Executive/Artistic Co-Director and Dance Center teacher at RDT. “Whether you're a seasoned dancer or stepping onto the dance floor for the first time, this event is a wonderful way to try new styles, meet our talented instructors, and experience the welcoming energy of our dance community.”



RDT's Dance Center on Broadway offers a wide variety of adult dance classes (ages 16+) on evenings and weekends. All classes are available on a drop-in basis, meaning no pre-registration or long-term commitment is required. Each class is taught by professional instructors who create a supportive and engaging environment for dancers of all experience levels.



Held quarterly, the Open House provides a fun and welcoming opportunity to try new movement styles, connect with others, and celebrate the power of dance.