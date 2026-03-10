JUST ANOTHER DAY Comes to Wasatch Theatre Company Next Month

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Just Another Day is coming to Wasatch Theatre Company next month. Performances run April 8-11, 7:30 pm; matinee on April 12 at 2 pm.

A sharp, funny, and thought-provoking play by acclaimed actor and playwright Dan Lauria will soon take the stage as Just Another Day invites audiences into an unforgettable conversation between two strangers whose lives unexpectedly intersect.

Set on a park bench in New York City, the play begins with what seems like an ordinary encounter. A man hoping for a quiet moment finds himself approached by an energetic and relentlessly articulate woman whose remarkable vocabulary and philosophical outlook turn a simple exchange into a whirlwind of ideas, humor, and surprising revelations.

As their conversation unfolds, the pair debate everything from language and literature to life’s strange coincidences. What starts as irritation slowly evolves into curiosity—and ultimately into a moving exploration of human connection.

Known for his work as an actor in television and theatre, Lauria crafted Just Another Day as a fast-paced two-character play that balances intellectual comedy with heartfelt insight. The script’s playful language and quick verbal sparring make it both a challenge and a delight for performers.

With its intimate staging and engaging characters, Just Another Day offers a theatrical experience that is both entertaining and thoughtful—proving that sometimes the most meaningful encounters happen when we least expect them.

This show is part of Wasatch’s 28th season. It stars Jayne Luke and Kory Kyker and is directed by Jim Martin.