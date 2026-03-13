Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Hale Centre Theatre

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Hale Centre Theatre’s THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME is mesmerizing in its elaborate sets, lively choreography, and has enough heart to crack those made of the strongest stone.

Based on Victor Hugo’s novel featuring the music from the Disney animated film of the same name, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Peter Parnell, tells the story of Quasimodo, the bell ringer of Notre Dame. Set in 1482 Paris, Quasimodo disobeys his master’s wishes to remain hidden away in the bell tower and sneaks out of the church to experience the Feast of Fools. There, he meets Esmerelda, a young Romani woman, and thus begins the tale of love, obsession, religion, beauty, and social injustice.

Alex Young (double cast with Joshua Hyrum Smith) embodies Quasimodo fully, expertly balancing gentleness and child-like expressions with the emotional depth necessary to understand love, good, and light in the most dismal circumstances. Young’s vocals are powerful and appropriately expressive as the story unfolds, so much so that his notes continue reverberating long after the final bows.

Josh Richardson (double cast with Preston Yates) is riveting as Claude Frollo, Quasimodo’s master and Archdeacon, and particularly shines in moments where his rage, religious beliefs, and primal needs collide. Menacing and calculating, Richardson’s Hellfire is blazingly impassioned and lays the foundation of understanding Frollo’s ability to leave ashes in his wake.

Rebecca Burroughs (double cast with Tanya Cespedes) is alluring and fierce as Esmerelda with captivating vocals that capture the hearts of more than just Quasimodo, Frollo, and Phoebus.

Scotty Fletcher’s (double cast with Angel Martinez) Clopin Touillefou is effervescent and effectively transforms between characters as the narrative dictates. Ethan Kelso (double cast with Dan vanOrmer) as Captain Phoebus is especially memorable with his charisma, yearning, and self-assurance turned discernible change of heart as he navigates the world after leaving the frontlines and with his newfound love in Esmerelda. Both Kelso and Young play off each other well which leads to some humorous exchanges too.

Such a strong cast is well supported by the talent of the production team. The scenic design (Nate Bertone), sound design (Michelle Ohumukini), costume design (Dennis Wright), automation design (Nick Herring), projection design (Madeline Ashton) and choreography (Lindsey D. Smith) thoughtfully and powerfully lend to total immersion into the streets of Paris.

David Smith (Director) and the rest of the team made some casting and storytelling choices that provoke deep analysis of the themes of the show and showcases a profound understanding of the source material. This is evident in utilizing the talents of the actors that play Quasimodo’s parents (Nathaneal Abbott as Jehan (double cast with Nathan Holley) and Sophia Morrill Mancilla as Florika (double cast with Isabel Eardley)) and Fletcher’s Clopin. This works well narratively and amplifies just how different Quasimodo’s life would have been if he had acceptance, genuine love, and true sanctuary in his formative years.

Ultimately, as the final bell tolls on Hale Centre’s staging of Hugo’s classic story, you’ll trade the edge of your seat for that top-of-the-world breathless feeling that only exists on the precipice of true acceptance, radiant love, and blissful contentment in doing the right thing.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME plays through April 25th. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre

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