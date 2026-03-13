MEAN GIRLS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, and More Set For Pioneer Theatre Company 65th Season

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Pioneer Theatre Company has announced its 2026–2027 lineup, marking the organization's 65th Season with a slate that blends contemporary premieres, Broadway hits, and a classic American comedy. A final musical title will be announced September 1.

Founded in 1962, Pioneer Theatre Company has grown into one of the region's leading professional theatres. The landmark 2026–2027 season reflects both that legacy and the company's ongoing evolution as it enters its seventh decade.

“We're proud to celebrate PTC's 65th Season—one that reflects both where theatre is right now and the classics that continue to shape it,” said Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. “This year brings the urgent, contemporary perspectives of John Proctor Is the Villain and Eureka Day, the sharp-edged comedy of Mean Girls, and the enduring wit of Little Shop of Horrors and The Man Who Came to Dinner. Together, these plays and musicals offer humor, insight, and a fresh look at familiar stories. And we're not done yet—a major title will be announced this fall.”

John Proctor is the Villain

PTC opens the anniversary season with the Utah Professional Premiere of John Proctor Is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower (September 11–26, 2026, Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre). A recent Broadway hit, the play follows five teenage girls in a small town as they challenge the narratives they've inherited and question who controls the truth. Fierce, funny, and sharply contemporary, the work explores power, perspective, and female friendship with urgency and wit.

Little Shop of Horrors

From October 23–November 7, 2026, PTC stages Little Shop of Horrors at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, arriving just in time for Halloween. With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, the cult-favorite musical tells the story of a struggling flower shop clerk who discovers a carnivorous plant with a taste for human blood. Featuring beloved songs such as “Suddenly Seymour” and “Somewhere That's Green,” this devilishly delightful production remains one of musical theatre's most enduring crowd-pleasers. Little Shop of Horrors will be presented as a co-production with Arizona Theatre Company.

The Man Who Came to Dinner

PTC's holiday offering is The Man Who Came to Dinner by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman (December 4–19, 2026, Meldrum Theatre). The fast-paced comedy centers on an acerbic radio personality whose extended stay in a Midwestern home throws the household into comic disarray. A staple of the American canon, the play delivers rapid-fire dialogue and holiday-season charm.

Mean Girls

The new year begins with the Utah Professional Premiere of Mean Girls (January 29–February 13, 2027, Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre). Featuring a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the Broadway hit musical follows newcomer Cady Heron as she navigates the ruthless social hierarchy of high school. Smart, satirical, and pop-driven, the production brings contemporary edge to the season lineup.

Eureka Day

Next is the Utah Premiere of Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector (March 12–27, 2027, Meldrum Theatre). Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival, the satire is set at a progressive Berkeley private school where a mumps outbreak ignites debate over vaccines, personal freedom, and misinformation. The play's pointed humor and timely subject matter underscore the season's focus on stories that examine today's cultural landscape.

Final Musical

The 65th Season will conclude with a major musical production at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre from April 30–May 15, 2027. The title will be revealed September 1, 2026, and is positioned as a capstone to the anniversary year. It should be noted that PTC is offering the opportunity to those who subscribe to swap their tickets for this yet-to-be-announced title to another title for the season (once the TBA title is announced).