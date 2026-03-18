Salt Lake Acting Company Unveils Cast for THE GASLIGHT ZONE Summer Show

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Salt Lake Acting Company has announced the cast for the upcoming World Premiere of SLAC's Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone by Olivia Custodio, Austin Archer, and Penelope Caywood. Directed by Cynthia Fleming and music directed by Zach Hansen, the production will play in SLAC's Upstairs Theatre from June 24 to August 16, 2026.

Based on the iconic Twilight Zone of the 1960's, the show's head writer, Olivia Custodio, says of the talent involved, “This cast completely knocks it out of the park, and I think people are going to lose their minds over their talent and comedic abilities."

With a cast of nine, two will make their debut in this year's show, with the remaining seven returning from previous SLAC productions. Making their SLAC debuts in The Gaslight Zone will be Angel Martinez and Makayla Palos Rodriguez.



SLAC alums include Scotty Fletcher* (Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, Bat Boy: The Musical, You Will Get Sick), Becky Jeanne Knowles* (The True Story of the Three Little Pigs, Saturday's Voyeur), Marc Nielson* (The Secret Lives of the Real Wives in the Salt Lake Hive, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!, Close Encounters in the Beehive), Bryce Romleski* (The Secret Lives of the Real Wives in the Salt Lake Hive, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!, Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play!”), Harrison Timm (Secret Lives of the Real Wives in the Salt Lake Hive), Sophie Jean White (Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience), and Akina Yamazaki (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood).