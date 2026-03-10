Britani Bateman to Bring TING! TING! TING! to Salt Lake City’s The Depot

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Britani Bateman will bring her cabaret-style concert TING! TING! TING! to The Depot in Salt Lake City on April 24. The performance follows a sold-out debut of the show at 54 Below in New York City.

Bateman will perform a one-night concert featuring selections from stage and screen alongside guest appearances and new material. The show marks the performer’s return to her hometown and her first appearance at the venue.

“I'm beyond excited to bring my Ting! Ting! Ting! show to Salt Lake City—my hometown—and perform for all my family and friends,” Bateman said. “I can't wait to share everything I've been working so hard on these past few months alongside this incredible creative and production team.”

TING! TING! TING! features music direction by Steven Jamail and choreography by Betty Weinberger. Key art is by Eric Emch, with original photography by Melinda Johnson. The show is conceived and produced by Christophe Desorbay, with producers Emily Currie, Colin Bumby, and Daryl Roth.

Performance Information

TING! TING! TING! An Evening with Britani Bateman

April 24, 2026

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Performance at 8:00 p.m.

The Depot

13 N 400 W

Salt Lake City, UT

Tickets start at $69 plus tax and are available at DepotSLC.com. The event is for audiences ages 21 and over. Filming may occur during the performance.