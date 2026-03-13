TABLADO FLAMENCO Will Be Performed as Part of RDT's Ring Around the Rose in April

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Repertory Dance Theatre's Ring Around the Rose series will welcome the mesmerizing artists of Tablado Flamenco on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. This vibrant and dynamic performance will showcase the passion, rhythm, and artistry of flamenco while inviting audiences to take part in the spirited tradition of a “juerga flamenca.”

A juerga is an informal celebration filled with music, dance, and joy where everyone is encouraged to participate. Whether it's dancing, singing, clapping to the rhythm (palmas), shouting words of encouragement (jaleos), or simply tapping along, the juerga creates an immersive and unforgettable flamenco experience. In this lively setting, flamenco becomes a dynamic art form shaped by the energy, talent, and enthusiasm of both performers and audience.

Director Solange Gomes shares her excitement, "We invite you to experience the captivating art of flamenco with our musicians and dancers. Flamenco's energy and spontaneity captivate audiences of all ages. Join us at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center for an unforgettable performance as we Ring Around the Rose!"

Like all Ring Around the Rose events, this performance includes interactive elements, giving audience members the chance to connect directly with the performers and experience the rhythms and traditions of flamenco firsthand.