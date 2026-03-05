Ballet West Unveils 2026–2027 Season Celebrating Adam Sklute’s 20th Anniversary

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet West has announced its 2026–2027 season, marking 20 years of leadership by Artistic Director Adam Sklute. The lineup will feature seven productions combining classical favorites, contemporary works, and premieres.

“I have chosen to celebrate my 20th anniversary with a season of audience favorites, renowned classics, and some unique contemporary gems that highlight the strength and diversity that have been the hallmark of Ballet West throughout my tenure,” said Sklute.

The season will open with the return of Dracula, choreographed by Ben Stevenson. The large-scale production features more than 50 dancers, flying effects, and theatrical staging.

The fall repertory program will include three contemporary works: Elis, expanded for the season by Ballet West soloist Vinicius Lima; the Utah premiere of Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven; and the Utah premiere of Rooster, set to music by The Rolling Stones.

Ballet West will also present its annual production of The Nutcracker, first staged in 1944 by company founder William Christensen and now recognized as a Utah Living Historic Landmark.

In February, the company will revive Don Quixote, last presented by Ballet West in 2011. The ballet features Spanish-inspired choreography and virtuosic classical dancing.

The Family Classics Series will feature The Glass Slipper, a Cinderella-inspired ballet by Pamela Robinson Harris performed by Ballet West II, Academy trainees, and students.

The spring repertory program will include Symphony in C and Carmina Burana, set to music by Carl Orff.

The season will conclude with Works from Within II, Ballet West’s choreographic program featuring original works created by company artists.

“This season is a true reflection of everything we have built over my 20 years at Ballet West,” Sklute said. “We honor tradition, push creative boundaries, and deliver productions of the highest caliber for an anniversary season that is truly unforgettable.”

Season subscriptions are available now at BalletWest.org or by calling 801-869-6920. Single tickets will go on sale September 8.