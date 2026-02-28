Video: Watch the 2nd Trailer for HCT's PETER PAN GOES WRONG

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out the second trailer for Peter Pan Goes Wrong, running at the Hale Center Theatre through May 9.

The Cornley Drama Society is back and headed to Neverland… if they can survive the flying mishaps, technical disasters, and cast chaos along the way. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is hysterically funny, wildly unpredictable, and yes… absolutely everything goes wrong.

The cast includes Abrin Tinney, Langi Tuifua, Keith McKay Evans, Roger Dunbar, Bryan Dayley, Taylor Seth Hall, Colton Hattabaugh, Doug Wadley, Ben Parkes, Alex B. King, Twyla Wilson, Corinne Adair, Ethan Freestone, Luke Logan, Clara Wright, Jillian Joy, Jacob Chapman, Davey Morrison, Bryson Smellie, Chad Brown, Ali Bennett, and Amber Dodge.

The production team includes Mark A. Dietlein (producer); Ryan Simmons (director); Zane Tesfazghi (production stage manager); Ramsi Nia Stoker (flight choreographer); Jenn Taylor (scenic design); Candice Nielson (costume design); Emily Lucio (costume design assistant); Marianne Ohran (lighting design); Griffin McMullin (sound design); Anj Snow (properties design); Trisha Ison (hair and make-up design); Madeline Ashton (video, projection design); Nathan Gallegos (automation design); Alex Marshall (composer and music director); Jess Edling, Heather Wadley, and Ashna Horman (stage manager); Ellie Kuoppala, Stephanie Rhodes, Liberty Miller Stubbs, and Kirsten Busse (assistant stage manager); Riley Smith, Nate Jennings, Grace Saathoff, Anton Moss, Alena Rodriguez, and Ducky Garlick (automation); Ryan Hopkins, Colby Carpenter, Michelle Ludlow, and April Bisek (LX board op); Bre Stark, Meg Steele, and Elliott Moore (sound engineer); Josh Oveson, Elliott Moore, and Richelle Ohumukini (A2, Zack Tracks); Ben Ward, Kade Willis, and Patch Wendel (stage technician); Tucker Williams, Liam Wilson, and Ben Dickson (stage technician (swing)); Kevin Ostler and Heber Portlock (followspot operator); Dylan Armstrong and Collin Hoagland (followspot operator (swing)); Shanie Holt, Stacey Richins, Erika Warrix, and Mackenzie Ruggles (wardrobe dresser); Heidi Thomas (wardrobe dresser (swing)); Claire Jones and Amelia Manwaring (hair and makeup crew); and Kennedy Nettleton, Sofia Paredes-Kenrick, Sarah Bult, and Marnee' Porter (hair and makeup crew (swing)).

Watch the trailer here!