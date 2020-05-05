Hale Center Theater Orem To Stream PIRATES OF PENZANCE: A TWO MAN SHOW starring Jake Ben Suazo and Benjamin J. Henderson, with Hale@Home! Friday, May 8th, Saturday, May 9th, & Sunday, May 10th, from 5pm to midnight MST. Ticket are $10 per viewer and available at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/611

"Starring Jake Ben Suazo and Benjamin J. Henderson, this two man take on the classic musical comedy Pirates of Penzance will have you rolling with laughter all night long.

This comic opera has been an on stage favorite for decades, and this new two-man take is an original production created specifically for our Hale@Home series! The story of Frederic, an apprentice to a tender-hearted band of pirates, who must contend with his sense of duty, his leap year birthday, and his undying love for the faithful Mabel. Pirates of Penzance will be the perfect addition to your family's collection of favorite musicals!"





