UtahPresents Highlights March Performances At Kingsbury Hall

UtahPresents continues its 2025–2026 season with three upcoming performances at Kingsbury Hall, including a jazz tribute, a community storytelling event, and a youth theatre production.

On Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m., UtahPresents will welcome pianist Emmet Cohen with Miles and Coltrane at 100. Named DownBeat’s 2025 Pianist of the Year, Cohen leads an all-star quintet featuring saxophonist Tivon Pennicott and trumpeter Jeremy Pelt in a program honoring the centennial birthdays of John Coltrane and Miles Davis. The performance revisits music associated with the two artists while reflecting on the broader artistic questions that shaped their work.

Cohen has performed at venues including the Village Vanguard, the Blue Note, Birdland, Ronnie Scott’s in London, Jazzhaus Montmartre in Copenhagen, Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall, the Cotton Club in Tokyo, and the Kennedy Center. Interviews with Cohen are available by request.

Earlier in the month, Healthcare Stories: Together takes place Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m. Produced by the Resiliency Center, the Center for Health Ethics, Arts, and Humanities, and UtahPresents, the annual live storytelling event features unscripted healthcare-themed stories. This year’s theme, “Together,” focuses on connection within and between communities.

Youth Theatre at the U will present Imaginary on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m. The Saturday performance will be sensory-friendly. The production follows a young student and their Best Friend as they navigate friendship and growing up through imaginative adventures. The cast includes youth and university performers.

UtahPresents, the University of Utah’s performing arts presenter, offers dance, theater, music, jazz, and interdisciplinary programming throughout the season. Based primarily at Kingsbury Hall, the 2025–2026 season features 19 performances across Kingsbury Hall, Eccles Theater, and Libby Gardner Concert Hall.

Since launching in 2015, UtahPresents has presented nearly 2,000 artists from 37 countries and served close to one million people, including 75,000 K–12 students. In addition to public performances, the organization offers student matinees, masterclasses, community workshops, and youth performance opportunities.

UtahPresents continues its focus on affordability, with average ticket prices remaining under $25. University of Utah students can attend performances for $5 with their UCard through the Arts Pass program.