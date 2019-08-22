VIDEO: Get A First Look At IN THE HEIGHTS at Broadway at Music Circus

The final show in the 2019 season is the Broadway At Music Circus premiere of In The Heights, a multiple Tony Award-winning Best Musical from Lin-Manual Miranda, creator of the smash hit Hamilton, running Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion in Sacramento. Check out the video below!

In The Heights is an exhilarating musical that captures the sights and sounds of a vibrant New York City neighborhood on the brink of change, telling the story of a bodega owner whose life is interwoven with residents who visit his store. The thrilling, Tony-winning score combines Latin rhythms, hip-hop and pop for an inspiring journey about chasing your dreams and what it truly means to be home.

Tickets for In The Heights start at $45, and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at BroadwaySacramento.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento. Evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday, Aug. 20 - 24, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, Aug. 22 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit BroadwaySacramento.com.





