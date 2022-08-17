The Sofia Presents A Stage Adaptation of the Classic Film CHARADE

The Sofia presents Charade, the classic romantic whodunit that starred Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, adapted for the stage in this whirlwind production spanning the globe. The production will run through September 18, 2022. Brought to life by only 5 actors, recent widow Regina "Reggie" Lampert is drawn into a cat and mouse tale of hidden identities and government subterfuge, aided by the handsome stranger Peter Joshua. But is that his real name? Is anything what she thinks it is? This genre blending mash up will have you guessing until the end! DANA BROOKE - Actor 1 - is an actor and playwright based in NYC. She starred in the award-winning feature film "Laura Gets A Cat" ( streamable on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Tubi ), for which she won Best Actress at the 2017 Reno Tahoe International Film Festival. Dana is a company member at B Street Theatre , where she has appeared in CONSTELLATIONS, IRONBOUND, VENUS IN FUR, OTHER DESERT CITIES, LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC (TRILOGY), THE REALISTIC JONESES , OUTSIDE MULLINGAR , among others. In New York, she has been featured in productions opposite Chita Rivera, Mike Birbiglia , Reed Birney , has worked multiple times with Arthur Laurents , and has performed with The Journey Company, Cardinal Group, The Lark, New Circle Theatre Company, and NYCFringe . Additional regional credits include George Street Playhouse, New Jersey Repertory Company, Cincinnati Playhouse, Florida Repertory Theatre , Playhouse on Park, Last Frontier Theatre Conference, and NNPN's National Showcase of New Plays. Her television credits include FX's "Damages", NBC's "Ed", and Fox's "Canterbury's Law".

JAHI KEARSE - Actor 2 - A NY based Atlanta GA native, is thrilled to be returning to The B Street stage, a proud company member. He was last seen here in: Dry Powder, One Man, Two Guvnors, Lungs, Satchmo at the Waldorf, and Bars & Measures. Broadway credits include Holler If Ya Hear Me and Baby It's You! Off Broadway credits include: The Total Bent; The Fortress of Solitude Select Regional Credits: Ain't Too Proud A Christmas Carol, Indian Joe; Maurice Hines' Yo Alice; Debbie Allen's Souls Possessed; Seussical ; Passing Strange; Motherf ** ker with the Hat; Topdog /Underdog.

ELISABETH NUNZITO - Actor 3 - For B Street Founding Company Member Elisabeth Nunziato , returning home to B Street and to the most important members of the B Street family, our audience, is very special. Pre-pandemic, she starred with Brittni Barger in Ride, Sally Ride as Amelia Earhardt and with the incredible ensemble cast of The Last Match about love and tennis. Ms. Nunziato is a Producer and Casting Director with NK Media/Actor's Workshop, Co-founder with Dr. Hakan Ozcelik of The Wisdom Studio (an on-going series of talks with internationally recognized scholars, artists and business leaders exploring new thinking in leadership and organizational wisdom), and a dedicated private acting teacher and public speaking coach for professionals. Ms. Nunziato's classes and casting notices can be found at the Actor's Workshop FB and Insta . She would like to thank her husband, B Street Company Member Jason Kuykendall , for...everything.

STEPHANIE ALTHOLZ - Actor 4 - Stephanie is a B Street Theatre Core Company Member. Recent Mainstage credits include: One Man, Two Guvnors, Airness , We're Gonna Be Okay and The Last Match. She co-starred in and co-wrote Treatment with company members Tara Sissom and Amy Kelly. Upstairs at the B credits include: Maximum Occupancy and Seekers of the Strange. Other Mainstage credits include: Hand to God, Speed-the-Plow, Handle with Care, 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche and The Explorers Club. Family Series credits include: Alice In Wonderland, Robin Hood, Frankenstein, and Charlotte's Web. Regional Theater credits include: Slowgirl , reasons to be pretty, and Clybourne Park (Capital Stage).

DAVE PIERINI - Actor 5 - Dave is a member of the Core Acting Company. Recent Mainstage credits include: Dance Nation, We're Gonna Be Okay, Dry Powder, One Man, Two Guvnors, and Bloomsday . Recent directing credits include: The Ladies Foursome, Airness , and Going West: The Story of the Transcontinental Railroad. Recent writing credits include: A Moving Day, Going West: The Story of the Transcontinental Railroad, and Snow White & Rose Red. Dave also hosts B Street Theatre's live podcast, Poison Boot, and is a member of B Street Theatre's sketch & improv team, which currently performs monthly Upstairs at the B in Maximum Occupancy. Dave has also performed with Music Circus, appearing in Hello, Dolly and The West Side Story.