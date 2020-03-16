The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre, announces cancellations due to Covid-19:

Dear Theatre Family, We would like to give you a quick update on things at the Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre. Like all other venues where the public gathers, we will be closing for a while. Since the duration of the closure is uncertain, we are taking serious measures including cancellations of shows, postponement of others and, most painfully, significant reductions in staff. Currently, we have had to cancel our Mainstage production of Byhalia, Mississippi, Family Series production of A Year With Frog and Toad and all Upstairs at the B programming. Also cancelled are performances by our friendly partners, the Sacramento Ballet, Sacramento Master Singers and SBL Entertainment. We are all confident better days will return and when they do, we'll enjoy seeing each of you out and about dining, shopping and attending all the fabulous arts and entertainment options in Sacramento. In the meantime, we hope you are safe and healthy and ask that you to take care of yourselves. Much love to you and our entire Sacramento community, From all at The Sofia





