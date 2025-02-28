THE 39 STEPS Comes to Placer Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“The 39 Steps”, a play by Patrick Barlow, will be brought to the stage by award-winning Placer Community Theater (PCT) from Friday, March 14 through March 29 at the General Gomez Arts Center in Auburn, CA. A comedic thriller novel by John Buchan, later developed into a movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock, The 39 Steps is a classic tale spun by a mid-century gentleman to amuse himself. The play is directed by Margaret (Maggie) Upton, a talented and well-liked director in Northern California.

Richard Hannay, played by Rick Grantham, imagines himself in the middle of wild plots of derring-do in which he must save the world - or at least, the girl, a multi-character played by Cattaryina Goodin. The girl takes on the personas of Annabella, Margaret, and Pamela… Which one wins Hannay’s favor? Along the way, the story is told with the quicksilver addition of the Clowns. Two impressive actors, Jody Klemens and Bruce Barnard, portray over thirty separate characters each, sometimes simultaneously. “The result is a fast-paced adventure, imaginatively crafted on our stage, and assisted by our impressive technical crew, to bring you The 39 Steps” says Director Maggie Upton. Actors Grantham and Barnard have thrilled Placer Community Theater’s audiences with their performances in previous plays, including the popular play “Bus Stop”.

The 39 Steps is produced by PCT’s executives Luisa and Matthew Piette. Award-winning set designer Michael Pierce created the set design; lighting design is provided by Andy Poston, a long-time supporter of the theater and its social media coordinator.

