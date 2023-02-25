Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sutter Street Theatre to Present MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Beginning in March

The production runs from March 3 – April 2.

Feb. 25, 2023  

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again.

Murder on the Orient Express

By Agatha Christie

Adapted for the Stage by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Connie Mockenhaupt

March 3 - April 2

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 4:30 PM

Rated: PG-13

Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz




share