Sutter Street Theatre Will Present I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Sutter Street Theatre will soon present I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change - Book & Lyrics by Joe DiPietro and Music by Jimmy Roberts.

This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as 'the relationship'. Act I explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, while Act II reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.

This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, "Say, what are you doing Saturday night?"

The show will run January 14 - February 14, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 4:00pm. For on-line reservations go to SutterStreetTheatre.com/tickets/ or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz