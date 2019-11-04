STOMP Will Return to the Harris Center for Eight Shows Thanksgiving Week

But what, you ask, is Stomp? "Bashing, crashing, smashing, swishing, banging and kicking - a joyous invention!" (Chicago Tribune). The eight-member troupe returns to Folsom, using everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to create magnificent rhythms. From its beginnings as a street performance, "STOMP is as fresh and fun as ever. It's really something to holler about" (Los Angeles Times).

It will be, indeed, a Stomp Thanksgiving. Stomp returns to the Harris Center for eight shows Thanksgiving week, beginning on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 3 and 7 pm; Monday November 25, 7 pm; Tuesday November 26, 2 pm; Wednesday, November 27, 2 and 7 pm and Friday, November 29, 2 and 7 pm. Tickets are $48-$78; Premium $82; 10% Discount for Tuesday & Wednesday Matinee Single Tickets. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

"If you haven't seen Stomp, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!" (Boston Globe).

Synchronized stiff-bristle brooms become a sweeping orchestra, eight Zippo lighters flip open and closed to create a fiery fugue; wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion. Stomp uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - dustbins, tea chests, radiator hoses, boots, hub caps - to fill the stage with a compelling and unique act that is often imitated but never duplicated. Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material; the current tour incorporates two new pieces. The company predicts you will never look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way again... or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or...

STOMP was created in Brighton, UK in the summer of 1991. It was the result of a ten-year collaboration between its creators, Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas. They first worked together in 1981, as members of the street band Pookiesnackenburger and the theatre group, Cliff Hanger. Together, these groups presented a series of street comedy musicals at the Edinburgh Festival throughout the early '80s. After two albums, a UK TV series and extensive touring throughout Europe, Pookiesnackenburger also produced the highly acclaimed "Bins" commercial for Heineken lager. The piece was originally written and choreographed by Luke as part of the band's stage show: it proved to be the starting point for Stomp's climactic dustbin dance.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You