Review: SOME LIKE IT HOT Sizzles at Broadway Sacramento

Broadway Sacramento’s new season is sizzling with the arrival of the first national tour of Some Like it Hot. Based on the classic 1959 film of the same name, its reimagination on Broadway in 2022 garnered four Tony Award wins out of thirteen nominations. Now, it’s bringing the Golden Age to Sacramento for an unforgettable experience of glitz and glamour.

A book by Matthew Lopez and Amber Ruffin coupled with music and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman makes for an enthralling experience when joined with Casey Nicholaw’s choreography and direction. The new version makes some changes to appeal to a more modern audience, and the musical doesn’t include some of the film’s iconic songs, but its exuberance is hypnotizing with big band sounds and zesty, upbeat numbers. The book still focuses on Joe (Matt Loehr) and Jerry (Tavis Kordell), who need to skip town after witnessing a murder. They weasel their way into an all-female band led by Sweet Sue (Tarra Conner Jones) and featuring a gorgeous, sultry singer named Sugar Kane (Leandra Ellis-Gaston). What follows is a seamless combination of humor, romance, and beautiful realizations.

There was nothing I didn’t love about this production. The rousing tap numbers, the clever lyrics integrating comedic moments, stunning scenic design by Scott Pask, and top-notch performers. Some of the principals are familiar faces in Sacramento. Both Loehr and Conner Jones are Broadway at Music Circus veterans; Loehr was last seen in Something Rotten, and Conner Jones in The Music Man. Conner Jones is absolutely flawless as Sweet Sue. Her physical comedy, impeccable timing, and sheer power as a performer are spectacular to witness. It’s also her last run before leaving the show, and you do not want to miss her. This woman is a star. Loehr and Kordell have a Tom and Jerry chemistry (or Joe and Jerry) that’s so much fun. Their energy is infectious, their vocals are immaculate, and they both undergo transformations that are relevant and poignant. Did I mention their dance numbers? Superb. I love the fact that Jerry is different from the original movie in a couple of different ways that feel present and important. Ellis-Gaston is also perfectly cast in her role as Sugar. She is gorgeous, but also humorous and warm, with a red-hot voice to boot. Edward Juvier as Osgood, Jerry/Daphne’s love interest, is also exceptional. He’s vulnerable, sensitive, and one-hundred percent lovable. The entire cast, from principals to ensemble, is top-notch. This show is compelling and unforgettable, as are the people behind it.

Some Like it Hot plays at Broadway Sacramento through September 14th. Tickets may be purchased online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo: Matt Loehr (Joe), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Sugar), Tavis Kordell (Jerry) and the First National Touring Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

