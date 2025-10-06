Review: MARY SHELLEY at Women's Theatre Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spooky season is the perfect time to delve into the life of the mother of science fiction, Mary Shelley. Her most famous work, Frankenstein, has captivated the public for over two centuries. Women’s Theatre Collective and director Alison Gilbreath have assembled a cohesive cast to tell the compelling story of how Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin became a literary giant in Helen Edmundson’s play, Mary Shelley.

Mary Shelley is its own kind of horror story. A life filled with tragedy and a surprising journey for a woman born of a pioneer of women’s rights. Mary’s own mother, Mary Wollstonecraft, is regarded as one of the founding feminist philosophers. Her father, William Godwin, was also a writer and philosopher.

Mary Shelley begins in 1814. Mary (Karma Matthews) and her sister, Fanny (Lily Morales), live with their father (Lonnie Smith), his wife Mary Godwin (Jenny Connors), and stepsister Jane (Sadie Odell). When William’s friend, Percy Bysshe Shelley (Ryan Reece), comes to visit, the household is thrown into chaos. Mary and Jane leave with Shelley, seemingly falling under his spell while adopting his ideals and unconventional lifestyle. A string of tragedies follow Mary, each eerily highlighted by the appearance of The Creature (Frankie Lord), much like the one she created. It’s a haunting examination of feminism, independence, self-indulgence, and the prices we pay for the decisions we make. It's also a beautiful view into forgiveness and redemption.

The set is beautifully staged in a cozy outdoor area in old Fair Oaks, perfect for a peaceful evening under the stars. Enjoy this unfiltered look at a fascinating life before it ends on October 12th.

Photo credit: Daniel Lee Brown

