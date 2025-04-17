Resurrection Theatre to Present Sacramento Premiere of WILD DUST, THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Resurrection Theatre will present Wild Dust, the Musical, a rollicking, toe-tapping adaptation of Flip Kobler's beloved play. Set in a Wild West saloon during a fierce dust storm, this original musical brings humor, heart, and high-energy performances to the stage.

Join us for an unforgettable journey into the Wild West-where the women take center stage, the music soars, and adventure awaits!

Performances will take place from June 6 - June 28, 2025 on Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM, 2 special Sundays at 2:00 PM. Location: California Stage, Sacramento, CA, 2509 R Street, Sacramento, CA (corner of 25th and R)

With music that blends classic Western flair with Broadway-style showstoppers, Wild Dust, the Musical tells the story of a group of strong, witty women trapped inside a saloon during a raging storm-along with one lone cowboy. As tensions rise and secrets unfold, this band of unlikely companions must navigate love, survival, and their own newfound independence.

Cooper is played by Steve Ibarra. Marion is portrayed by Aerin Morneau, and Amanda Jaynes takes on the role of Belle. Ciara Spade appears as Sally, with Sara Palmero as Hard Cora and Katie Ibarra as Denise. Marie Nearing plays Louise, and Chloe Cook appears as Gertie. Robert Salls Morneau takes on the role of Martin. The Rodeo Clown Ensemble features Sinead Kennedy, John Evans, Samantha Lahr, and Johnny Sexton.

Directed by Resurrection Theatre's creative team of Caleb and Jesse Larossa-Colombo, Wild Dust, the Musical promises to deliver a fresh, lively experience that blends comedy, romance, and adventure. Featuring an outstanding ensemble cast, dynamic choreography, and a score that will have audiences humming long after the curtain falls, this is a production not to be missed.

