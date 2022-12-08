Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Celelebrates the Music of Aretha Franklin at the Fox in January

The performance is on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Dec. 08, 2022  
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Celelebrates the Music of Aretha Franklin at the Fox in January

The American Theatre Guild will present the North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES and will take the Fox Performing Arts Center stage Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets to R.E.S.P.E.C.T. can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheFox.com or by calling 1-800-982-2787. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is staged by Christina Sajous (Spongebob Squarepants, Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, American Idiot, Baby It's You) who leads the creative team, including Darnell White (Music Direction), Matthew Deinhart (Lighting Design), Taylor Edelle Stuart (Video Design), Joshua Liebert (Sound Design), Antonio Consuegra (Wardrobe & Hair Stylist), Tracey Moore (Casting Director) and Jamal Howard (Associate Director).

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. showcases the soundtrack of an era that brought Aretha Franklin worldwide acclaim singing hits such as, "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect," and many more.

This brand-new production is adapted from McGee Entertainment's Australian touring smash-hit, RESPECT-The Aretha Franklin Story starring Angie Narayan (Australian Idol), also known as Australia's "Soul Mama", which continues to play to sold out audiences across Australia.

Follow R.E.S.P.E.C.T. on social media at instagram.com/respectontour/ and facebook.com/respectontour to learn more about this exhilarating concert guaranteed to get you out of your seat and dancing in the aisle!



