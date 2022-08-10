Placer Repertory Theater Receives New Awards And Honors 

Like the little engine that could, Placer Repertory Theater continues to chug forward with its events and programs, while they garner new awards and honors this summer. Gold Country Media just announced Placer Rep as the winner of two Best of the Best awards for Best Live Theatrical Group and Best New Business in Rocklin, California.

A third honor was also announced. The Placer Rep Founder, Teresa Stirling Forsyth, was a finalist for Local Hero, as well. "We are truly humbled and honored to have received these awards, and recognize it is actually our patrons, donors, sponsors, partner and friend organizations who are THE BEST," said Teresa Stirling Forsyth, "as we are here to serve them and cannot do so without their love and support."

This is the second year in a row this nascent professional theater company has won Best Live Theatrical Group, having won that award in August 2021 due to patron write ins. Placer Rep also was nominated for seven and won four Broadway World Awards in December 2021.

"We've had a tremendous run of love or luck recently," said Placer Rep Outreach Director Kevin Foster. "We've received three Arts Council Placer County individual artist grants this year for artists who work for Placer Rep, our Founder was just named to Marquis Who's Who in America and was also recently awarded the Gloria Burt Sacramento Region Fellowship in Literature to finish her latest play, Ghosts of Placer County, that will have its mainstage world premiere in October 2022."

Additionally, Placer Rep has enjoyed a recent influx in donations and sponsorships from local businesses, corporations and foundations. "Producing professional theater is costly, but professional theater attracts out-of-county dollars and the money is spent locally, stirring and growing the local economy. Placer County has reached a critical mass such that it deserves and can support a professional theater company, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to serve, and hope we make everyone in the community Placer County Proud," said Teresa Stirling Forsyth, who also serves as the Producing Artistic Director for Placer Rep.

Placer Repertory Theater's next events are ColLABoration LAB on August 24, Masterclass: The Writers Workshop at 3 PM and the monthly show Rifts in Time: Interactive Adventure Theater at 7 PM on August 28, and the mainstage world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County September 30 through October 8, 2022. For more information, follow Placer Rep on Facebook, or visit their website: PlacerRep.org.

Placer Repertory Theater (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190686®id=122&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FPlacerRep.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1) is a regional award-winning professional theater company that servers Placer County and the greater Sacramento metro area. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Placer Rep's mission is to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram: @PlacerRep, and subscribe to our YouTube Channel to access our digital recordings.