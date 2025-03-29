Photos: HANSEL AND GRETEL at Sutter Street Theatre

Performances run April 5 through May 4.
Hansel and Gretel will play at the Sutter Street Theatre from April 5 through May 4. The production is adapted and directed by Laura Luke. See here for photos of this family friendly production!
Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz
A poor woodcutter and his wife find themselves without enough money to take care of
their family, their children try to help anyway they can, including making brooms to sell
in town and taking trips into the forest to gather food. When the children become lost on
one such trip, they encounter a scheming Witch and her squire sidekicks who lure the
children to the Witch’s gingerbread house. Soon the children must outsmart the witch
and solve the mystery of other vanishing children in time to make it home to their
parents. A comical twist on a classic fairytale.
Haley DePage, Elizabeth Old, Desi Roach
