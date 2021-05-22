Newcastle Packing Shed Artists Gallery and Olympic Productions featured on Placer Rep's May 27 'LAB' Event

This month on Collaboration LAB, Placer Rep features the Newcastle Packing Shed Artists Gallery, Olympic Productions' short film, "Barton," and welcomes the co-founders of UC Davis arts group Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank, as contributors to this month's theme, "How Does Your Garden Grow?" The LAB will explore each creative's choice of medium and what inspires their continued development as artists. Hosts this month include Placer Rep company members Kevin Foster, Outreach Director, and Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director.

A partial line-up of performers and presenters for May 27, 2021 includes:

Newcastle Packing Shed Artists Gallery

Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank of Davis, CA

Olympic Productions shares short film "Barton"

Jennifer Bloomer, Rocklin musician and composer

Sanjay R Singhal, Chicago author and architect

Kevin Foster, local area actor/singer

Funny Robert, Rocklin Standup Comedian

Placer Rep previews Sherlock Holmes: Domestic Mysteries episode 6, the final episode in season one of the digital series.

Creatives who wish to join in the discussion and nonparticipating general audience members are welcome. Open to the public; simply contact Placer Rep (outreach@placerrep.org) for the Zoom link. Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage / open mic for the arts, culture and humanities hosted by Placer Repertory Theater via Zoom, on the last Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2021. Participants register in advance via email (outreach@placerrep.org) for a presentation slot, and may try out new material, share a new work, hone their performance or presentation skills, seek collaborators, market themselves or their group, and may choose to receive feedback from attendees. Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.

Placer Repertory Theater is a professional performing arts nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep) and Instagram: @PlacerRep.