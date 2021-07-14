Main Street Theatre Works Is Killing It This Summer with A LITTLE MURDER

Main Street Theatre Works is open for business at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson, and ready to launch their second summer show. Coming off a successful run of the hilarious Kong's Night Out, MSTW moves from Kong-size chaos to murder, with A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody.

Written by Ron Bernas and directed by Shawn B. O'Neal, this show pays homage to the screwball comedies of the 1930s, with an 80s twist. The story centers around a New Year's Eve at the Perry mansion, where Matthew Perry (Rick Grant-Coons) and his wife, Julia (Amanda Aldridge), divulge their New Year's Resolutions ~ his is to kill her before the year is up, and hers is to stay alive so she can attend their daughter Bunny's wedding.

But as Julia dodges Matthew's murder attempts, friends and staff mysteriously die on the family estate. Enter Detective Plotnik (Bert Andersson) - a Sam Spade reincarnation who suspects everyone but hasn't got a clue. As the bodies fall, it seems that Matthew is responsible for murdering everyone except his wife. But if he didn't do it, "who done it?"A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody runs August 6th - September 4th

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 27th season, MSTW continues to be dedicated to bringing professional and community theatre artists together to produce classic and contemporary plays, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.

The setting for the amphitheatre is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Mine property, patrons walk past a historic tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying professional quality productions. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars.

Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre is located at 1127 N. Main Street in Jackson. On-line tickets sales are encouraged, but tickets will be available at the gate. Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnics dinners, beverage of choice, chairs and jackets.

Tickets and more infomation available at MSTW.ORG.