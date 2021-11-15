MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Returns To Capital Stage December 1

Capital Stage is ringing in the Christmas sprit once again with MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY. This delightful sequel to Pride & Prejudice will be offered both as a live theatre production Dec. 1-24, AND virtually on demand from Dec. 6-24.

In this charmingly imagined sequel to Pride and Prejudice, Mary Bennet is growing tired of her role as dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings' romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary's hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love.

This romantic comedy picks up two years after Jane Austen's beloved tale ended, with a clever and captivating style that will delight Austen aficionados and newcomers alike!

Capital Stage Co-Founder Peter Mohrmann, who directed the previous Pemberley productions of MISS BENNET and THE WICKHAMS will direct again. Tickets are available now at capstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 916-995-5464. Tickets range from $25 - $42. Subscriber discount available.