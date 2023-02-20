Jean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LAB

In honor of Black History and National Awareness month, Collaboration LAB will feature the neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, what inspired his art and the continuing relevance of his work, as we also share works from local creatives on February 26 at Tamraloo Studios in Lincoln, CA. Also included will be a drawing for $100 worth of prizes from local businesses of those who register via Eventbrite.com and attend Collaboration LAB.

The theme explored this month at the LAB by presenters and audience members is The Blank Page. February's theme asks, "When we find ourselves at the blank page, empty stage, or untouched lump of clay, how do we begin?" Amongst the presenters at the February lab are comedians, a professional corporate murder mystery performer, an actor/singer, a visual artist, and more. After the pre-scheduled presenters share, the LAB becomes an open stage / open mic and audience members may share their new work or talents.

The guest-host for Collaboration LAB on February 26 is the LAB's Producer, Teresa Stirling Forsyth. Audiences may recall T.S. Forsyth as the producing artistic director for Placer Rep, and the playwright / director of productions such as Persuasion, Sherlock Holmes: Sign of the Four and Ghosts of Placer County. New company member and director Shianne Dingeman (Co-Host / LAB Technician) and company member and performer Matt Heyer (Color Commentator) will round out the event's team, facilitating presentations, performances, and group discussion/feedback, as well as the evening's prize drawing.

"One of the most exciting new twists this year is the inclusion of local business Sponsor(s) of the Month, who provides a prize(s) valued at $100," said T.S. Forsyth. "For February, we have two gracious sponsors who deserve our thanks and your patronage: Starbucks on Granite Drive in Rocklin and Dickey's Barbecue Pit on Pleasant Grove Blvd. in Roseville." To be eligible for the drawing, presenters and audience members must register (for free) on Eventbrite.com and be present in the venue when the drawing takes place." The monthly prize is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for the event, as seating is limited.

"What I like most about Collaboration LAB is that it creates a warm, friendly and safe space for Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere. Presenters get to try out new material, share a new work, hone their performance or presentation skills, seek collaborators, market themselves or their group, and can even ask questions of the audience to receive helpful feedback," said Matt Heyer, Color Commentator for the LAB. Creatives who wish to present, audience members who wish to share as time permits, and nonparticipating general audience members at the February 26 LAB are welcome. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event and/or to receive the Zoom Link. (Feb: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226068®id=122&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fcollaboration-lab-tickets-549764720077?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1)

Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage/open mic for arts, culture and humanities hosted by Placer Repertory Theater in-person and via Zoom, on the fourth Sunday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2023. This program is FREE and supported by general funds and monthly sponsors.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).