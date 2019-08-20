Imagination Theater Brings in the Laughter with NOISES OFF

Imagination Theater announces the 2019 performance of Noises Off Directed by Jody Klemens.

A frantic British farce written by Michael Frayn, directed by Jody Klemens



This play-within-a-play captures a touring theater troupe's production of "Nothing On" in dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance toward the end of a debilitating run. It's the inner workings of theater behind the scenes, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. Brimming with slapstick comedy, slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines!

Performance runs September 13th - October 6th. Tickets can be purchased online through the theater website, www.imaginationtheater.net or by calling the Box office at 530-642-0404

Imagination Theater, located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, brings quality, live, local community theater to Placerville and El Dorado County.





