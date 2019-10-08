Harris Center Presents North American Premiere Of FASTLOVE, A Tribute To George Michael

A respectful and moving tribute to the late, great George Michael, FASTLOVE will make its North American premiere at the Harris Center on October 24. The show features all the greatest hits from George's solo career to the classic Wham! numbers, including "Careless Whisper," "Outside," "One More Try," "I'm Your Man!," "Wake Me Up," and many more. Direct from London's West End, it's a musical journey from the moving "Jesus To A Child" to the celebration of "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me." The dancers are electric, the live band catches fire, and in the end, a great vocalist is fondly remembered. "Incredible...a must-see show" (Encore Magazine).

Not only is the show a North American premiere, it will also be a kind of reunion for Andrew Browning, who is one of the world's leading performers in the role of George Michael. He and his sister were adopted at six weeks, and separated from his birth family; the siblings have since reunited. Andrew's brother lives in Sacramento and, according to a statement from Andrew, "Not in a million years did I think one of the shows would be in Sacramento, in a venue around the corner from my brother Fred! So I have all my family travelling to see me for this show. Just amazing!"

FASTLOVE, A Tribute to George Michael takes to the stage on Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $28-$48; Premium $58. Students with ID $14-$21. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

FASTLOVE debuted in 2017, and it has toured the world over, including the West End Piccadilly Theater and Hammersmith Apollo in the UK. The show is currently touring Europe and Australia and has more international tours scheduled for 2019, including US and Canada.

Andrew Browning, who is now recognized by the industry as one of Europe's leading and most accurate sound-and-lookalike to the singing star that was George Michael; he has performed the world over. Andrew's big break came in 1996 when he entered a televised talent contest called Stars in Their Eyes. From that day, he has never looked back.

Andrew was asked to take part in George Michael's latest video as a double because of his uncanny likeness to the star. He jumped at the opportunity and went to America to record with the Grammy Award-winning soul singer Mary J Blige and George Michael on his video 'As.' This commission opened many other doors to TV and radio worldwide.

But the Harris Center performance will hold a personal element for Andrew Browning.

"After losing my beloved adopted mother at age 84, I decided it was the right time to find my blood parents and family. The search came to a happy conclusion for me after my birth certificate information led to a Facebook profile, which lead me to my birth-brother Richard. He told me I have two other brothers - one in San Diego and one in Sacramento - and two sisters. Although my birth mother passed in 2010 and my dad before then, my siblings are really excited I'm coming to America for the FASTLOVE tour. [As above:] Not in a million years did I think one of the shows would be in Sacramento, in a venue around the corner from my brother Fred! So I have all my family traveling to see me for this show. Just amazing!"

For more on Andrew's search for family, here's a documentary "George To Andrew." https://youtu.be/ytRzYcZuLXs

FASTLOVE features a professional cast of singers, dancers, and a full band who alongside James, the producer, have worked tirelessly to create an authentic sound and mind-blowing visuals for a spectacular show!





