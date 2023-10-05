Harris Center For The Arts Presents ON YOUR FEET!

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS is excited to present the first of four shows in its 2023-2024 Broadway Series. With six performances over four days, the music and dance celebration ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan will run Thursday, November 2 through Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica will star as Gloria and Emilio Estefan in the brand-new national touring production of the smash hit Broadway musical production. The production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado.

ON YOUR FEET! is the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, two people who—through an unwavering dedication to one another and their pursuit of the American dream— showcased their talent, their music, and their heritage to the world in a remarkable rise to global superstardom.

Featuring a six-piece band and original musical tracks performed and produced by Miami Sound Machine, with music by Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, and Miami Sound Machine, including Grammy Award winning songs “The Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Anything for You,” “1-2-3,” “Get On Your Feet,” and “Here We Are,” prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

Albo and Garnica starred in the critically acclaimed world premiere of ON YOUR FEET! in Spanish at the GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington, D.C., directed and choreographed by Salgado, where both earned rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

“Gaby and Samuel have the deepest work ethic and kindness. She commits one hundred percent to her artistic process and exploration. He balances the hunger, desire, and love that exist in his character. This is the caliber of artist I want to have on this tour, and I'm thrilled to have them as our leads,” said Salgado.

Individual tickets range from $71-$115, including fees, and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at Click Here. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

Thursday-Sunday evening performances are at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:00pm.